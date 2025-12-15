/Haryana government relieves DGP linked to IPS officer’s suicide case

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur has been formally relieved of his responsibility as the DGP by the state government late Sunday evening. Removal of his name from the case came two months after he was sent on leave during the controversy related to the alleged suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government announced that IPS officer OP Singh, from the 1992 batch, will continue to act as the officiating DGP until further notice. Whereas Shatrujeet Kapur, a 1990-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Hours after DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, who is due to retire on October 31, 2026, went on leave on October 14, OP Singh was appointed officiating Director General of Police and is set to retire on December 31. The appointment orders for both officers were issued on the same day by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, coinciding with the conclusion of Kapur’s two-month leave.

Singh will continue to hold his existing roles as Director General of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Madhuban, as per a report by the Indian Express.

Rohtak SP was removed

Kapur was named DGP in August 2023 during the tenure of then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, superseding two 1989-batch IPS officers, Mohd Akhil and RC Mishra. He was placed on leave after his name surfaced in connection with the alleged suicide of the senior Haryana cadre IPS officer, who was found dead on October 7.

Amid demands for action from the deceased officer’s family, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya was removed from his post, and Kapur was subsequently sent on leave.