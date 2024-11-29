Sikrar, India

The family of a groom called off a wedding in the Indian state of Rajasthan after they received intimate videos of the 23-year-old bride just a day before the ceremony. The video was sent by a man from Surat, as reported by the Indian media outlets.

According to the media report, the father of the groom stopped the wedding after he received a video in which the bride was seen in a compromising manner.

The wedding took place in Sikar city of the Indian state of Rajasthan on November 10.

Bride's family registers FIR against accused

The accused, who was identified as Jishan, had allegedly threatened the family of the victim and asked them to send him money if they did not want him to circulate the videos.

After the wedding was cancelled, the grandfather of the victim registered a Zero FIR against the accused at Kotwali police station in the Churu district of the Indian state of Rajasthan. The FIR was later transferred to Limbayat police.

When the bride was confronted by her grandfather, she revealed that she had met the man in college and had been raped by him, after which he was blackmailing her.

Jishan was booked for rape, extortion and voyeurism by the police. The man's father, mother and brother were also booked for allegedly abetting the crime.

As per the FIR, both the victim and accused were originally from Churu but were living in Surat.

The victim was first befriended by Jishan, who then took her pictures which he used to allegedly blackmail her and threatened to show these pictures to the family if she declined to go with him to hotels.

The man allegedly raped the victim at hotels in Surat and also recorded the act. He then threatened the victim to give him money otherwise he would release the videos.

After the victim's family arranged her marriage with a man from Churu, she was allegedly threatened by Jishan who warned her not to marry the other man.

However, when she decided to go ahead with the marriage, the accused sent her intimate videos to the family of the groom.

"We received the Zero FIR from Kotwali police station of Churu, based on which we registered a case against Jishan and his family members," said a Limbayat police officer.

(With inputs from agencies)