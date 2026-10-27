/Goal for conservation: How Nagaland is using football to save endangered pangolins

The Northeast Indian state of Nagaland has taken a step in the right direction toward raising awareness about pangolin conservation and combating the illegal wildlife trade. The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change kicked off the second season of the Pangolin Football Cup at Meluri. The six-day tournament runs from October 26 to 30 and is organised in tandem with wildlife activist groups across the country.

Speaking at the event, Siechutho Katiry, Wildlife Warden, Kiphire, emphasised the importance of reconnecting the youth with traditional conservation values. He said, “While forests were once essential for survival, today’s generation must recognise them as a living heritage that sustains countless lives. Traditionally, pangolins were left undisturbed due to ancestral beliefs; they held little value as a target for hunting, but the growing influence of the illegal wildlife trade has changed this relationship, placing the species under increasing threat. We must revive these cultural values and strengthen our commitment to conservation."

Calling for collaboration, he said that, like football, conservation is a team effort. Highlighting community-led conservation efforts, the Pochury Hoho stated, “Over 30 Pochury villages have adopted resolutions banning pangolin hunting, with an INR 50,000 fine for offenders involved in hunting or the illegal wildlife trade. This collective effort reflects our commitment to protecting our wildlife, culture, and traditions. The Pangolin Cup strengthens this community-led conservation message, reminding us that safeguarding our natural heritage is a shared responsibility.”

Having worked across communities in Northeast India, Sunil Kyarong, Joint Director at the Wildlife Trust of India, said, “Through locally driven conservation measures and efforts to combat the illegal wildlife trade, we can secure the pangolin’s future. The Pangolin Cup is an opportunity to unite communities, celebrate culture, and promote a future where people and wildlife thrive together.”

About Pangolins

Pangolins are among the most trafficked mammals in the world, driven largely by demand for their scales and meat. The illegal wildlife trade poses a serious threat to their survival, underscoring the need for collective action involving local communities, enforcement agencies, and conservation organisations.

These mammals are endangered and could face extinction if not conserved.