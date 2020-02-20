From Namaste Trump event to visit to Agra, banquet lunch by PM Modi and more: Trump's jam-packed India schedule

US President Donald Trump lands in India in just 4 days. He will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

The couple has a packed itinerary, including the big 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, a tour of Taj Mahal in Agra and the CEO roundtable.

High-security measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the first couple.

The US C-17 Globemaster plane has already arrived in India. Hotels have been booked. Control rooms have been set up. India is all set to host Donald Trump.

When does the US President arrive in India?

Trump will touch down in India on February 24.

Where does he land?

Trump's Air Force One plane will land at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai airport. He will be flying in a customised Boeing 747-200b.

The Air Force One has a conference room, dining room, an oval office, bedrooms and bathrooms for the president and the senior officials. The plane is also known as the flying fortress. The plane has radar jammers, can be refuelled mid-air and can withstand the electromagnetic pulse of a nuclear blast.

Who will accompany Trump on his India visit?

Trump will be accompanied by the First Lady of the United States - Melania Trump on the 2-day visit.

Who will receive the US president?



The couple will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President's itinerary

The US President is expected to land in Ahmedabad at 12:00 pm on February 24. He will then head for a 22-km-long roadshow along with PM Modi.

There will be a quick stop at the Sabarmati Asharam which will be followed by a visit to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Around 3:30 pm, Trump and the First Lady will leave for Agra. They will take a tour of Taj Mahal at around 5 pm.

Trump will be in New Delhi for the second day of his visit.

On February 25, the US President and the First Lady will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Following which, the first lady will visit a government school in the national capital.

Both the leaders will also attend a CEO roundtable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a lunch for the US president. President Ram Nath Kovind will host a state banquet for Trump in the evening.

The president's convoy

Trump will be travelling in his presidential Limousine known as the beast. The vehicle can withstand any terror attack and has an armour-plated body. Its fuel tank is covered with protective foam. The windows are also bulletproof.

It also has medical supplies and a fridge with the president's blood type. The Limousine has tear gas launchers, vision cameras and a built-in satellite phone. The vehicle can also be driven in the event of a flat tyre.

Accompanying the beast will be a convoy of military and service cars.

The stay

Trump and his wife are likely to stay at Ahmedabad's Hyatt Regency while in Delhi the couple could stay at the ITC Maurya.