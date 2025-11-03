/From Anant Singh to Osama Shahab, FULL LIST of 'Bahubali' candidates & their kin contesting Bihar Election 2025 | PART 1

The Bihar Assembly with the strength of 243 seats will go to polls in two phases - the first on Nov 6 and second on Nov 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14. As the high-octane campaigning season continues and countdown to the first phase reaches its last phase, it is time to look at the another 'B' of Bihar - the 'Bahubalis'. 'Bahubali' literally means Don or a gangster and anyone who has followed Bihar's politics or has seen Prakash Jha's 2003 crime drama 'Gangaajal' has an idea of what this means and how tightly it is attached to Bihar's politics.

Bahubalis have a sway over their region, even after death. A classic example of muscle‑power politics - Bihar, unfortunately, shows off their don-turned-politicians as celebs as they are catered by all major parties - including the BJP. Historically, parties have accommodated bahubali or members of bahubali families in their candidate lists or alliances, sometimes even giving them ministerial posts or party leadership positions. While their presence raises questions about law, governance, and the intertwining of criminal influence with democratic politics in Bihar, their absence is almost seems impossible as of now in Bihar's politics. Like every year, this year too, scores of Bahubali and their family members have been given ticket by both Mahagathbandhan and NDA.

Bahubali candidates or their family members contesting in Bihar Elections 2025 (Part 1)

1. Anant Kumar Singh AKA Chhote Sarkar, the JD(U) strongman is contesting from Mokama constituency in Patna district. Apart from being social media's favourite, he is also the one whose face is enough for poll victory - no matter the party. According to his nomination papers, he has 28 ongoing cases against him, including charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, torture, kidnapping, and assault. He started his political journey in 2005 by winning Mokama seat on JD(U)'s ticket. Ironical as it may be, but Susashan Babu who trounced Lalu's Jungle Raj, did rely on Singh in 2010 too. In 2015, Singh quit JD(U)when Nitish joined hands with RJD. He then contested as Independent candidate. In 2020, he contested on RJD ticket. In 2022, he lost his Assembly membership after being convicted in an arms case. He made his wife, Neelam Devi, contest the bypolls and retain the seat for RJD. However, in 2025, he is back to JD(U)'s fold and is contesting again. However, he has been arrested in the murder case of another gangster-turned-politician from the area - Dularchand Yadav.

2. Osama Shahab: Late gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab is contesting on RJD's ticket from Siwan's Raghunathpur seat. Shahabuddin, who died five years ago, served as an MLA and Member of Parliament from Siwan. Notably, Shahabuddin's wife Heena Shahab also contested 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent but lost to JD(U)'s Vijaylakshmi Devi. While Osama has two criminal cases pending against him, as per his nomination papers, no charges have yet been proven. With no political experience, he and RJD are riding on the 'Shahabuddin factor' in the region to claim victory.

3. Shivani Shukla: Daughter of Bahubali Vijay Kumar Shukla AKA Munna Shukla, Shivani bagged RJD's ticket from Vaishali’s Lalganj. Claimin to bring education and development in the region and not muscle power, Shivani, who is a LLM graduate from the University of Leeds is contesting against the sitting MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh of the BJP. Munna Shukla first won the seat as an Independent in 2000 while lodged in Hajipur jail. He again won the seat in 2005 as LJP candidate. In Oct 2005, he switched sides and contested on JD(U) ticket to repeat his win. In 2010, his wife Annu Shukla won the seat on a JD(U) ticket. Munna Shukla lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on an RJD ticket, and in the same year, he was convicted in the Brij Behari Prasad murder case by the Supreme Court. He is serving jail term.



3. Raju Tiwari: Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) has given ticket to Raju Tiwari from Govindganj constituency in Purvi Champaran district. He is the brother of Bahubali Raju Tiwari. Hailing from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Ranjan setteled in West Champaran's Bagaha area. He joined BJP in 2019. In 2005 polls, he had to taste defeat, however, he had defeated Bhupendra Nath Dubey, the brother of dreaded don and former MLA late Devendra Dubey, in 2000. Rajan was accused in the killing of former state minister Brij Bihari Prasad in Patna on June 3, 1998. Another don Sriprakash Shukla (now dead), Surajbhan Singh and Vijay Kumar Shukla AKA Munna Shukla are also accused in the same case. Unlike his brother, Raju Tiwari does not have a public criminal record. His bahubali image comes indirectly through family association



4. Veena Devi: She is wife of former MP and don-turned-politician Surajbhan Singh is in direct fight with another don Anant Singh in Patna district's Mokama. Veena Devi is contesting on RJD's ticket while Anant Singh is contesting on JD(U)'s ticket. In this Bhumihar dominated area, the fight is all about, money and muscle power. Though Mokama is believed to be Anant Singh's stronghold which he has won since 2005, he is now embroiled in the murder case of Dularchand Yadav. Yadav, who supported Jan Suraaj candidate in this election was killed last week. Singh has been arrested while he has said that he is not involved in the murder. Veena Devi's husband Surajbhan Singh was once a right hand man of Anant’s brother Dilip Singh. In 2000, he defeated Dilip while contesting as independent candidate. Surajbhan is attempting to repeat that victory in this election.



5. Amarendra Kumar Pandey: JD(U) has given ticket to Pandey from Kuchaikot in Gopalganj district. He faces 14 criminal cases, including murder, extortion, inciting riots, attempted murder, and illegal possession of weapons. His declared assets of over ₹5.6 crore and his control over local networks reflect his social and economic clout. Pandey's mix of criminal record, financial strength, and local dominance — combined with his recurring political presence makes him a Bahubali.

6. Vishal Prashant, son of Sunil Pandey is contesting from the Tarari constituency of Bhojpur district on a ticket from BJP. Pandey is considered a bahubali in Bihar politics because his career blends significant muscle-power influence with formal electoral success. Though he earned a PhD and formally studied law and engineering, he built his early fame via a serious criminal charge — the murder of his roommate Shilu Miyan. Before turning legislator, he spent years in hiding or prison, and later won the Piro assembly seat (later renamed Tarari) multiple times, while switching parties and wielding local clout. His son is now contesting as he continues to have the same clout in the region.

(NOTE: Part 2 of Bahubali candidates or their family members contesting in Bihar - to be published on Nov 5)