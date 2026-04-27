/Former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi named India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, first political envoy in three decades

In a move aimed at resetting ties with Dhaka after nearly two years of strained relations, the government has appointed former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi as India’s next High Commissioner to Bangladesh. This marks a rare departure from tradition, as the post has been held exclusively by career Indian Foreign Service officers since the 1970s.

Trivedi, 75, is expected to assume charge shortly and will replace Pranay Verma, who has been appointed India’s next ambassador to Belgium and the European Union.

The appointment is being seen as a significant political signal as New Delhi looks to rebuild engagement with Dhaka following a turbulent phase in bilateral ties. Relations had deteriorated during the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, which took over after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 following widespread violent protests.

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During this period, ties came under strain amid concerns in India over Dhaka’s perceived anti-India stance and reports of targeted attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, which further complicated the relationship.

However, diplomatic engagement has seen a renewed push after a new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman assumed office earlier this year, creating space for recalibration in bilateral ties.

Who is Dinesh Trivedi?

Dinesh Trivedi is a veteran political leader with extensive experience in public life. He served as Railway Minister between 2011 and 2012 and earlier held the role of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare from 2009 to 2011 in the government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He was a Member of Parliament from 2009 to 2019, representing Barrackpore in West Bengal. Initially, a senior leader in the All India Trinamool Congress, he later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021. Trivedi also has a background in business aviation and holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

The government views his appointment as strategically important at a time when ties with Bangladesh require careful political handling. As Dhaka navigates internal political shifts, New Delhi is looking to ensure continuity and stability in its diplomatic outreach.

Trivedi’s political experience is expected to help navigate sensitive issues and strengthen direct communication channels between the leadership of both countries.