/Forced conversion to Islam, rape allegations: Sarabjeet Kaur’s husband moves to Lahore court with new petition

In the cross-border case of Sarabjeet Kaur, her husband Karnal Singh has approached the Lahore High Court seeking annulment of her marriage in Pakistan. He said the marriage was done without ending her previous one in India. The Sarabjeet Kaur case dates back to November 2025, when Kaur, an Indian national, travelled to Pakistan with around 2,000 Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Parkash Purv.

On November 13, all the pilgrims returned to India except Kaur.

She was reported missing from the jatha. Later, it was found that she married a Pakistani citizen, Nasir Hussain. It was reported that she converted to Islam and changed her name to Noor Fatima. The 52-year-old woman met Hussain on social media and was in a relationship with him for 8 years.

As per the latest petition filed in the case by Karnal Singh, Kaur is still legally married to Karnal Singh under Indian law, as no divorce has been obtained to date. The petition also alleged forced conversion. The plea additionally calls for the initiation of rape charges against Nasir Hussain, alleging that he knowingly entered into a marriage contract with a woman who was already married.

What does Pakistani Constitution say?