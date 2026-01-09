/Following 'deadly' Minneapolis shooting, government raises safety concerns for Indian diaspora in US

India on Friday (January 9) said it is disturbed after the fatal shooting incident in Minneapolis, suggesting the presence of a huge Indian section in the United States. “India is concerned about the Minneapolis shooting as we have a large number of people from the Indian diaspora in the US,” the MEA said, replying to questions on the deadly shooting involving a US ICE agent, who shot and killed a 37-year-old woman.

What happened in Minneapolis?

A 37-year-old woman was fatally shot by an ICE agent after authorities claimed that she tried to drive her vehicle into law enforcement officers. As per the Department of Homeland Security, the incident occurred in a residential area when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer opened fire on the woman. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin also confirmed the shooting in a statement.

What DHS Secretary Kristi Noem say about the shooting?

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem reiterated her position during a press conference on Thursday, January 8, that the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good by an ICE agent occurred in response to what she described as an act of “domestic terrorism.” The briefing focused on ongoing efforts to arrest and deport criminal undocumented immigrants in New York. Noem was accompanied by representatives from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and Enforcement and Removal Operations. She stated that the agent involved acted in accordance with his training when he fired the fatal shot.

What is the population of Indians in Minneapolis?