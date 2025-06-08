/EXPOSED! Satellite images debunk Pakistan’s fake claims of 'major damage' to IAF airbases during Operation Sindoor

Did Pakistan strike a parked Sukhoi-30MKI at Adampur air base in Punjab? Or destroy an S-400 surface-to-air missile unit at Bhuj airbase in Gujarat?

These are the two most recent fantasies being peddled as part of a month-long campaign of wishful thinking and weaponised disinformation from Islamabad.

Following India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had rushed to present a counter-narrative of success in striking Indian airbases and installations. With nothing much to demonstrate in terms of actual damage to Indian military facilities, it switched to manipulated satellite images, fabricated visuals, and disinformation campaigns.

Two new examples indicate Pakistan hasn't lost steam, and is using even more heavily manipulated or inaccurately projected imagery to imply damage.

Leading imagery expert Damien Symon has repeatedly debunked these lies during the past month, revealing how Pakistan tried to create battlefield success through reused, doctored, or misinterpreted images, including ones provided by a Chinese satellite company.

Let's go into the specifics of Pakistan's fallacies, beginning with the most recent.

Adampur airbase: Sukhoi-30MKI 'strike' that wasn't

Pakistan asserted that it had hit and damaged a Sukhoi-30MKI in India's Adampur airbase. The satellite image presented to corroborate the assertion featured a jet close to what seemed like a burn scar. Upon scrutiny, the image proved to be taken prior to the war and was instead of a MiG-29 being serviced as part of routine maintenance. The alleged damage was simply soot deposits from multiple tests of the engine.

Bhuj airbase: The Phantom S-400 hit

Yet another photo was spread purportedly showing damage to an Indian S-400 radar facility at Bhuj. The photo depicted dark spots on a military base apron. Upon examination, these turned out to be oil spots or fuel spillage from a vehicle depot. The photo was taken long before hostilities began and had nothing to do with a strike.

Adampur airbase: Faked S-400 damage

Another independent claim made was that an S-400 battery at Adampur was struck by Pakistan. The satellite image was rather heavily doctored, with superimposed black spots meant to look like the impression of missile impact craters. No such marks or damage were noted at the site according to the latest satellite imagery compared to it. This was another case of blatant manipulation.

Naliya airbase: Shadow passed off as strike

Pakistan released an image of the Naliya airbase that seemed to indicate darkening soil near the runway, implying a bombing attack. Examination showed the alleged damage was actually the shadow of a passing cloud. The infrastructure of the airbase remained entirely intact.

Srinagar airport: Visual misrepresentation

A blurry photo purporting to depict the civilian apron at Srinagar airport was utilised to imply bomb damage. Several unambiguous satellite images taken on various days revealed no alteration to the location. The image being promoted was either doctored or misinterpreted, with no damage visible on the ground.

Adampur airbase: Chinese image

Images released by a Chinese space imagery company were also employed to validate the report of a successful Pakistani attack on Adampur. The alleged damage zone in that picture coincided with the same-looking feature in earlier images, many months before the war. It was evident the mark being claimed as fresh damage had nothing to do with any airstrike.

Jammu airport: Photoshopped images

An image purported to depict damage at Jammu airport, with blackened patches along the runway and apron section. A comparison of high-resolution, post-strike images confirmed there was no damage at the location. The picture had been digitally modified, and the reported blast marks did not actually exist.



Conversely, high-resolution satellite imagery of Indian airstrikes against Pakistani airbases, particularly Jacobabad and Bholari, indicates widespread repair work. Tarpaulin covers have been used to cover buildings and aircraft, very likely to conceal the level of physical damage on the ground.