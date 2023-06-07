Explained | How Air India’s diverted flight to Russia landed amid airspace row between Moscow, the West

A United States-bound Air India flight which took off from the Indian capital city, Delhi was diverted to Russia’s Magadan, on Tuesday after a “technical issue” in one of the engines. The diversion incidentally took place a day after the CEO of a US carrier raised concerns about flights using Russian airspace with American citizens on board amid the ongoing tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Air India, on Thursday (June 7) also sent a replacement flight from Mumbai to Magadan to take the passengers to San Francisco from the Russian town. The incident took place in the midst of Moscow’s ban on some Western carriers and about the use of Russian airspace by foreign airlines with American passengers on board.

Here’s what the Russian airspace row with the West is all about: What happened to the Air India flight? The San Francisco-bound flight from Delhi is carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew. However, after facing some “technical issue” in one of the engines the AI173 was reported to have safely landed in the Russian town of Magadan.

The Indian airline went to assure that passengers were provided support on the ground and later confirmed that it would send an alternative aircraft while passengers are accommodated in local hotels in the Russian town. However, details about the “technical issues” with the US-made Boeing 777 were not revealed.

The emergency landing was confirmed by the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia. Citing a source present at the Magadan airport, Reuters reported that Air India engineers would arrive on the reserve plane with spare parts. Washington is closely monitoring the situation US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters they are aware of the incident and “are continuing to monitor that situation closely.” However, Washington was not able to confirm how many US citizens were aboard the flight.

He added that since the flight was bound for the US it is “likely” that there are American citizens on board. So far, Air India has not mentioned anything about the passenger’s nationalities. Row between Moscow and the West over airspace The Air India incident has brought the recent tensions between the West and Russia over its airspace to the forefront. In a retaliatory move over the thousands of sanctions against Russia, last year banned certain foreign carriers from using its airspace causing disruptions in the global air transport network.

It has also affected the aviation industry, as it was forced to redraw air routes to avoid flying over the largest country in the world. Multiple airlines from the US, Europe, and Japan have already stopped flying over Russia. However, Gulf, China, as well as Air India, airlines continue to use the Russian airspace which has made flying times shorter and cut costs giving them an edge over their competitors.

Over a year ago, days after Russia began what it calls its “special military operation in Ukaine,” Moscow had moved to ban airlines from 36 countries over the sanctions imposed, which included all 27 member nations of the European Union, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This was after the US, UK, Canada, and Europe ban Russian aircraft from flying over their airspace.

This move prompted US airlines to lobby on Capitol Hill and at the White House as they were losing business to foreign competitors who could take passengers between the US and Asia faster and at a lower cost. Industry lobbying group Airlines for America told lawmakers in Washington last year that the US carriers are expected to witness collective losses of up to $2 billion per year.

Over the years, US airlines were able access to Russian airspace following a series of agreements between Moscow and Washington. The US-based and other foreign carriers would pay what amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars per year to the Russian government as a fee for their air traffic control support, reported the New York Times, citing industry sources. United Airlines, Air India chiefs argue at recent global industry meet The incident in Russia took place a day after the CEOs of United Airlines and Air India butted heads at the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) annual meeting, held in Istanbul. Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, raised concerns about planes flying through Russian airspace with American citizens onboard.

“What’s going to happen if an airline lands in Russia with some prominent US citizens on board? That is a potential crisis in the making,” said Kirby, adding that this issue should be solved “before the crisis happens.”

However, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson defended the airline’s use of Russian airspace. “Air India, we operate according to the ambit of what is provided to us by the nation of India and not all nations agree,” said Wilson. He added, “So there are going to be different outcomes as a consequence.”

ALSO WATCH | Gravitas: Air India inks one of the biggest deals in aviation history

The disagreement, yet again, had put the strategic and geographic importance of Russia as the world’s largest country in global aviation. Kirby also said how the US carrier was forced to stop operating several flights to India before the COVID-19 pandemic and now “we fly one and it’s an extra two hours.”

“It’s clearly a big impact to us,” said the US carrier’s CEO, adding that even with the extra time it cannot fly the other routes non-stop. Additionally, US carriers have also pushed for the government to discourage carriers from landing on US soil after crossing Russian airspace as they are paying Moscow for it.

Some Chinese airlines have also avoided flying over Russian airspace to and from the US, months after Senators urged President Joe Biden administration’s to stop Chinese airlines and foreign carriers from flying over Russia, as per Reuters. Should geopolitical differences affect aviation? During the meeting in Istanbul, IATA Director General Willie Walsh told Reuters, “What we would like to see is everybody using Russian airspace. I’m clear that it's not a security or a safety issue.” Similarly, Vinod Kannan, CEO of Indian airline Vistara said as long as the “law of the land” is not violated, it should not be an issue.

“It's a sensitive geopolitical issue and applying geopolitics to the aviation industry that does so much to link the world, I’m not sure that’s a link that should be made,” said Wilson, as quoted by Reuters.

It is also worth noting that Kirby’s concerns are not entirely unfounded. In 2018, a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 was forced to make an emergency landing in Iran weeks after Washington had re-imposed sanctions. While the passengers flew out of Iran the next day, the aircraft was stranded for two months as its engines were made by US-based General Electric which waited weeks for a US Treasury export licence. Air India sends replacement flight Air India sent a replacement plane to ferry stranded passengers in Russia from Mumbai, on Thursday. “The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to sufficient amount of food to cater to all passengers on the onward flight scheduled from GDX (Magadan airport) to San Francisco (SFO),” said the Indian carrier, in a statement. UPDATE: FERRY FLIGHT TO MAGADAN AIRBORNE



Our ferry flight AI195 from Mumbai (BOM) to Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at GDX at 0630 Hours (local time) on 08 June 2023.



An Air India team is on board the flight to provide any support that the… pic.twitter.com/oIwrqrF3po — Air India (@airindia) June 7, 2023 × It is expected to reach Magadan airport at 6:30 am (local time). The airline also said that “given the infrastructural limitations around the remote airport, we can confirm that all passengers were eventually moved to makeshift accommodation, after making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities.”

“As we do not have Air India staff based in the remote town of Magadan or in Russia, all ground support being provided to passengers is the best possible in this unusual circumstance,” said Air India. The Indian Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also confirmed that Air India told the ministry some passengers had been housed in a school building near the airport. Air India’s passengers affected by US sanctions on Russia A report by the Associated Press, citing Delhi-San Francisco flight passengers, said that they have been barred from leaving the makeshift accommodation where they have been staying and cannot use their credit cards to buy items from vending machines or stores because of the sanctions.

Additionally, speaking to the Indian media, a passenger also said how many US citizens were worried due to the ongoing tensions between Moscow and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE