/EVs can drive climate action and economically uplift lower-income group: Vikash Mishra at Mission Sustainability Summit

Stalwarts of the EV industry attend WION’s Mission Sustainability Summit on Tuesday (Dec 2), conducted in Delhi. During the session ‘Electrifying the Global Ecosystem’, Vikash Mishra – Founder & CEO of MoEVing, spoke about the pressing issues that the capital is facing – poor AQI, which is getting worse by the day. Delhi NCR residents are exposed to toxic air every winter, as mentioned in a dinner table conversation, Mishra said, “There is so much pollution, and we cannot breathe this air.” This was his mission and drive to embark on his entrepreneurial journey.

His company currently has 20,000 electric scooters ferrying in the city. He highlighted that, apart from addressing climate, which is the need of the hour, EVs are also an economic boon to those belonging to the lower-income group. He noted how someone coming from the remote interiors of the country can now rent an EV on a daily basis and also earn up to Rs 98,000 every month.

MoEVing’s mission:

