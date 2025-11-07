/Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’ as smog blankets NCR

The residents of national capital and the neighbouring NCR region witnessed another smoke-filled day on Friday (Nov 7) as Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 312. The lowest AQI was recorded at Anand Vihar area of Delhi at 332, while several other monitoring stations across the city recorded 'very poor' levels. The air quality recorded a steep decline in the 24 hours from relatively better on Thursday (Nov 6) morning at 202.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between the range 0-50 falls under 'Good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 is considered 'severe'.

The period marks one of the most polluted phases of the winter season in Delhi and across metropolitan areas of the country. This year, the Supreme Court (SC) permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers and cited it as a "test case" to find a balance between festivities and environmental protection. However, the air quality sharply fell after Diwali in what critics are calling a “failed case” by the SC. Officials, meanwhile, attributed the latest decline in air quality to a western disturbance, which caused stagnant weather conditions and trapped pollutants, along with the bursting of firecrackers during Gurpurab celebrations. Mumbai, which has relatively better air quality, also experienced a thick layer of smog across parts of the city as the air quality spiked over 200 in the 'poor' category.

PIL seeks air pollution be declared a national health emergency

Wellness expert Luke Christopher Coutinho filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking to declare air pollution as a national public health emergency. The plea cites annual air quality data from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru that surpass the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (2009). The PIL argues violation of citizens' fundamental right to life and health under Article 21 and names the Central government, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), NITI Aayog, Ministries, and state governments as respondents. It also demands the establishment of a National Task Force on Air Quality and Public Health, chaired by an independent environmental expert.