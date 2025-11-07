Flight operations were affected at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system on Friday (Nov 7) morning. Airlines issued advisories as at least 100 flights were delayed by over 30 minutes. The passengers were requested to remain calm and get in touch with their respective airlines as the technical teams worked to resolve the issue. The incident happened third time within a few days.

The flights at the Delhi airport were affected on both sides, incoming and outgoing, as the planes were waiting for hours on the runway. The delays resulted in chaos at the airport with heavy crowds at the boarding gates.

“Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders including DIAL to resolve it at the earliest,” Delhi Airport said in an advisory.

It added, “Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

IndiGo Airlines issued a similar advisory, urging passengers to check for the latest updates on their flights.

“Please be assured that our crew and ground teams are actively assisting and doing their best to make your wait as smooth as possible. For the latest updates on your flight, we encourage you to check our website,” the airlines said.