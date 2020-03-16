Delhi riots: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain arrested in IB officer murder case

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain, from a court here in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi.

The police have sought five-day custody of Hussain before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat.

Hussain was booked for his alleged role in the murder of the IB staffer during the communal riots that rocked the city last month.

The family of Sharma (26), who was found dead in a drain near his home in riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has accused Hussain of being behind the killing.

On the complaint of Sharma's father, the police registered FIR against Hussain, who has rejected the charges.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for stringent punishment for anyone found guilty and "double punishment" if any Aam Aadmi Party leader is found involved in the Delhi violence.

Violent clashes erupted in the parts of the northeast area of Delhi last after rival groups clashed over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

They led to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days injuring over 200 people.