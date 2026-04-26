/Delhi bakes on season’s hottest day as temperature hits 42.8°C, IMD issue yellow alert

Delhi reeled under an intense heatwave, recording its highest maximum temperature of the season so far on Saturday. The base weather station at Safdarjung logged a maximum temperature of 42.8°C, marking 5.1 degrees above normal. Different parts of Delhi equally experienced harsh weather conditions after the heatwave intensified across the capital. In response to it, IMD issued a yellow alert for Sunday, warning of heatwave conditions.

Other regions also experienced significant heat, as Ayanagar registered 43.2°C, while Lodhi Road and Palam saw 42.6°C and 42.5°C, respectively. All readings were significantly above normal, highlighting the severity of the heatwave. The Safdarjung observatory also logged its highest April temperature in four years, nearing the 43.5°C recorded in April 2022.

When is a heatwave declared?

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According to the official guidelines set by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave is formally declared when the maximum temperature in plain regions reaches at least 40°C and is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above the seasonal normal. Alternatively, a heatwave can be declared if the actual maximum temperature hits or exceeds 45°C, regardless of its departure from normal levels.

For a heatwave to be classified on a citywide scale in Delhi, at least two designated weather monitoring stations—one of which must be the Safdarjung base observatory- are required to meet these specific temperature thresholds on the same day. Saturday’s weather data confirmed that the capital clearly surpassed these established benchmarks, officially triggering a citywide heatwave declaration.

The oppressive heat was not confined to the daylight hours, as nighttime conditions also remained unusually warm. Specifically, the Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2°C, while the Palam station logged an even higher 26.8°C. In the absence of any rainfall to provide respite, the intense heat continued to build up throughout the period, resulting in uncomfortable conditions that persisted around the clock.

When will Delhi get relief from the heatwave?

While residents of Delhi continue to endure harsh weather, there is promising news on the horizon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, warning that heatwave conditions are likely to persist for at least one more day.