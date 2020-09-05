Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Iran

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Iran en-route his return from Russia. The brief stopover is scheduled tonight (September 5, 2020). Rajnath Singh is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Iran's defence minister.

In a tweet, Rajnath said, "Leaving Moscow for Tehran. I shall be meeting the Defence Minister of Iran, Brigadier General Amir Hatami."

Rajnath Singh is currently in Russia for Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers meeting. The eventful visit to Moscow saw a meeting between Indian and Chinese defence ministers amidst the Line of Actual Control or LAC row. The meet came at the request of the Chinese side.

Iran is an observer country of the SCO grouping. The visit to Iran is significant in view of India considering the country as part of its extended neighbourhood and also key to connectivity projects. The Chabahar port project where India has berths provides connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

This is also the first visit to Iran by any Indian minister since the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Qasem Soleimani by American earlier this year.