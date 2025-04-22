Punjab Kings' (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta Iyer has hit back at the online trolls after PBKS suffered a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). RCB managed to avenge their previous loss against Punjab, beating them by seven wickets in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Post game, Shresta Iyer revealed that she was subjected to trolling by a section of fans for Punjab’s loss. However, she was quick to put them in their place through a long post on her Instagram account, mentioning their shallow mindset of going after the player’s family.

"It's honestly disappointing to see people stoop so low as to blame the family for simply showing up to support. Whether we're physically present or cheering from afar, our support for the team is unwavering. To those pointing fingers at me, your shallow mindset is not only laughable, it's embarrassing. I've been there for countless matches, India's and others and most of them ended in victory. But I guess when you're busy trolling from behind a screen, facts don't matter," wrote Shresta on her Instagram story.

'I am and always will be proud supporter of my brother and his team'

Furthermore, Shresta said that the criticism wouldn’t stop her from supporting her brother and his team.

“I am, and always will be, a proud and positive supporter of my brother and his team. Your baseless criticism doesn't shake me, it just shows your ignorance. Win or lose, I'll be right there supporting them, because that's what real support looks like. Today just wasn't their day. But losses are a part of the game, something you'd know if you had ever done more than type out hate online. So next time, think twice before coming for someone, who's actually doing what you can't...Showing up,” she added.

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 73 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) avenged their last game’s loss against Punjab Kings with a comfortable seven-wicket win over the hosts in IPL 2025 on Sunday (April 20). Playing at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, RCB won their fifth away game this season, climbing to the third spot on the points table with ten points from eight contested matches.