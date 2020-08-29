COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day cases in August; death toll rises to over 4,400

Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the city's highest single-day spike in August till date, authorities said.

With these fresh cases, the tally in the city has increased to 1,71,366. The death toll due to the disease has mounted to 4,404, they said.

Fifteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The city had recorded its previous highest spike of 1,840 fresh cases on August 26.

On Friday, 20 deaths were reported and the daily case count was 1,808. The active cases tally on Saturday rose to 14040 from 13,208 the previous day.

Meanwhile, West Bengal government reported that 3,312 patients recovered from COVID-19, outnumbering new cases that stood at 3,012, according to an official bulletin.

So far, 1,27,644 people have recovered in the state, taking the discharge rate to 81.42 per cent, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said. The state's tally of COVID-19 cases was at 1,56,766, it said.

The toll rose to 3,126 after 53 people died in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. There are 25,996 active cases in the state at present, it said.

Since Friday, 43,232 samples have been tested in the state for COVID-19.