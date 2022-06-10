Couple fined Rs 50,000 for driving SUV over sand dunes in Ladakh; slammed on social media

Ladakh Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 09:34 PM(IST)

SUV stuck on the sand dunes in Hunder in Nubra Valley (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Photograph:( AFP )

The couple reportedly broke the law as they were seen to have damaged the natural landscape of the area.

A couple from India's state of Rajasthan was booked by police for allegedly driving their SUV car over restricted sand dunes in Ladakh.

Leh police took action against the couple over direction not to drive cars over sand dunes in Hunder in Nubra Valley. Police said a bond of Rs 50,000 was taken from the couple.

The couple reportedly broke the law as they were seen to have damaged the natural landscape of the area. The couple were also slammed on social media as the local administration was applauded for their work.

The police also cautioned other tourists not to drive their vehicles on the dunes. Tourists in Ladakh need permits to visit Nubra Valley, Pangong Tso, Hanu villages and other areas.

(With inputs from Agencies)

