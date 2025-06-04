/Clay goats for Eid al-Adha? This organisation is selling goats for ₹1,000 for eco-friendly Eid

An organisation in India's Madhya Pradesh has appealed people in the country to use goats made of clay instead of a living animal for Eid-al-Adha. The organisation named Sanskriti Bachao Manch, in an effort to promote eco-friendly celebration, also wrote a letter to multiple Muslim religious leaders saying that festivals like Holi, Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi could be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner, then should be Eid al-Adha or Bakrid.

"Sanskriti Bachao Manch has been preparing eco-friendly goats made of clay for the last four years to make the sacrifice of these goats on Bakrid," Chandrashekhar Tiwari, convener of the outfit, told news agency ANI.

"We have priced it at ₹1,000 for an eco-friendly goat," he added.

"When we taught about eco-friendly Deepawali, eco-friendly Holi, and asked to make clay idols for the eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav and immerse them in our houses, then can't we celebrate an eco-friendly Eid al-Adha? Thousands of gallons of water are wasted to clean up the bloodshed (during goat sacrifice)," he further said.

Tiwari also said, "It is the responsibility of Hindus as well as Muslims. We are making efforts for that, and we have issued a letter to the Muslim religious guru requesting them to state in this regard so that a positive message is conveyed."

Tiwari dismissed the scope of any controversy around the organisation's appeal saying that no one should be allowed to commit violence.

"There is no point of controversy in this, we are making our own positive efforts. No one should be allowed to commit violence. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act should be applied against them as well. This practice should be ended," Tiwari said.

The organisation's appeal did not sit well with the legal advisor of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in UP as Syed Kaab Rashidi slammed it.

"These people only want to spread confusion against Muslims and Islam. Meat is exported from India and (the country) earns crores by selling meat. Why isn't this wisdom applicable then? India sells leather all over the world and earns crores. Why does no one say anything then? Medicines are also made using animal bones," he said.