CBI court set to deliver Babri Masjid demolition case verdict

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday will deliver the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The verdict will be delivered by judge SK Yadav. The judge had earlier directed all 32 accused to be present in the special court on September 30 during the announcement of the verdict.

Former Union ministers Murli Manohar Joshi, LK Advani and Uma Bharti are one of the accused in the case, including former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh. The final arguments in the case was held on September 1.

Last year, India's apex court has directed the trial court judge hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case against LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti to conclude their hearing in nine months.

In July, BJP leader Advani had recorded his statement before the court through video conferencing while denying involvement in the conspiracy to demolish the mosque.

On April 19, 2017, India's top court had ordered a day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years. The Supreme Court had allowed CBI's plea on restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the VVIP accused in the case.

Supreme Court had earlier termed the Allahabad High Court's February 12, 2001 verdict dropping conspiracy charge against Advani and others as "erroneous". Security has been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the verdict.

Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.