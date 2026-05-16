/Bhojshala temple verdict: Muslim side to appeal ruling in Supreme Court, say 'flaws in ASI survey'

After the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala structure in Dhar district a Saraswati temple and ending namaz permissions, Muslim petitioners on Friday (May 15) said that they will challenge the order. The petitioners say they will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court, alleging flaws in the ASI survey and procedural errors.

The ruling by Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench quashed the ASI's 2003 order allowing Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the disputed Bhojshala structure which is also known as Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex. The court also advised the Muslim community to seek alternate land for a mosque.

What the Muslim side say?

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After the verdict was out, Ashar Warsi, the Muslim side's lawyer was quoted by PTI as saying," We are not satisfied with the High Court's decision. We will challenge it before the Supreme Court as soon as possible."

He argued that there were flaws in the ASI survey and the dispute should have been heard by the civil court first under ordinary procedures, not Article 226 writ jurisdiction.

The 98-day survey conducted by ASI after an order in 2024, documented relics, Sanskrit inscriptions, Hindu motifs, and architectural layouts characteristic of an 11th-century temple built by King Bhoja.