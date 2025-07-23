/Bengaluru traders call for three-day protest over GST UPI notices, plan 'bandh' on July 25—Details here

Small business owners in Karnataka's Bengaluru, including milk vendors and bakery operators, have threatened a three-day demonstration beginning on July 23 in response to GST notices linked to UPI transactions, according to a report in Times Now. In response, the state government has rolled out a statewide awareness campaign, Know GST, to address concerns.

The protest will culminate with a major ‘bandh,’ a shutdown rally, at the Freedom Park on July 25, where cab and auto drivers will also be joining the hand in fear of increased GST scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has come up with a comprehensive initiative titled ‘Know GST,’ in the wake of growing unrest, that aims to educate and reassure traders about tax compliance requirements. The first session of this campaign already took place in Koramangala on Monday.

Further to aid affected business owners, the Commercial Taxes Department of the state has activated a helpline number (1800 425 6300) along with a series of informational workshops. However, small vendors have petitioned the government, demanding to withdraw the GST notices and reassess the strict enforcement applying to small-scale traders and businesses.

Why did SBI caution the enforcement of GST?

Meanwhile, SBI reported cautioning the stringent enforcement of GST via UPI transaction monitoring, as it could lead small businesses back into a cash-dependent market. The report pointed out that although GST reforms have bolstered accountability and increased revenue, their true success in the long run rests on supporting small business owners instead of penalising them, as reported by the Indian news agency PTI.