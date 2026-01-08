Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Bangladesh police arrest key suspect from Dhaka in lynching of Dipu Chandra Das

Bangladesh police arrest key suspect from Dhaka in lynching of Dipu Chandra Das

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 18:49 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 18:49 IST
Bangladesh police arrest key suspect from Dhaka in lynching of Dipu Chandra Das

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh, Assam stage a protest against the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Bangladesh police have now arrested Mohammad Yasin Arafat for a ‘leading role’ in lynching of the Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh

On Wednesday (January 7), Bangladesh police arrested another suspect for the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. The accused, who has been identified as Mohammad Yasin Arafat, was arrested from Dhaka's Sarulia area which comes under Demra Police Station, Bangladesh's' local media publication The Daily Star reported citing Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun. The accused, Mohammad Yasin Arafat is 25-years-old. The police official said that he played a ‘leading role’ in the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, an incident which sent shockwaves throughout India.

Mamun said that the accused was helping as an imam at Sheikhbari Mosque in Kashar area and was also working as a teacher at Madina Tahfizul Quran Madrasa, as per reports. He further that Yasin went underground after the killing and was at large for almost two weeks. "Yasin played a leading role in the murder alongside others. After the killing, he went into hiding and remained on the run for 12 days at different madrasas in Sarulia. He also joined a madrasa named Suffa as a teacher," the report quoted Mamun as saying, mentioning findings of primary investigation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Yasin's involvement in Dipu's murder was also confirmed by statements of other suspects who have been arrested by the police, accounts from the eyewitness, initial investigation and also descriptions of what transpired at the factory gate when the murder took place, as per the Bangladesh police. Dhaka Metropolitan Police helped in arrest of Yasin and efforts are on to arrest other involved in the case, the report further added. As per additional superintendent of police, 21 people have been arrested in the case so far and 18 have been sent to jail. Out of these, 9 have given their confessions. Meanwhile, three key witnesses have also given statements about the incident and what happened.

On 18 December, 2025, Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob after which, his body was set on fire over alleged profanity in Bangladesh' Mymensingh region.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics