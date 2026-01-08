/Bangladesh police arrest key suspect from Dhaka in lynching of Dipu Chandra Das

On Wednesday (January 7), Bangladesh police arrested another suspect for the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. The accused, who has been identified as Mohammad Yasin Arafat, was arrested from Dhaka's Sarulia area which comes under Demra Police Station, Bangladesh's' local media publication The Daily Star reported citing Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun. The accused, Mohammad Yasin Arafat is 25-years-old. The police official said that he played a ‘leading role’ in the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, an incident which sent shockwaves throughout India.

Mamun said that the accused was helping as an imam at Sheikhbari Mosque in Kashar area and was also working as a teacher at Madina Tahfizul Quran Madrasa, as per reports. He further that Yasin went underground after the killing and was at large for almost two weeks. "Yasin played a leading role in the murder alongside others. After the killing, he went into hiding and remained on the run for 12 days at different madrasas in Sarulia. He also joined a madrasa named Suffa as a teacher," the report quoted Mamun as saying, mentioning findings of primary investigation.



Yasin's involvement in Dipu's murder was also confirmed by statements of other suspects who have been arrested by the police, accounts from the eyewitness, initial investigation and also descriptions of what transpired at the factory gate when the murder took place, as per the Bangladesh police. Dhaka Metropolitan Police helped in arrest of Yasin and efforts are on to arrest other involved in the case, the report further added. As per additional superintendent of police, 21 people have been arrested in the case so far and 18 have been sent to jail. Out of these, 9 have given their confessions. Meanwhile, three key witnesses have also given statements about the incident and what happened.