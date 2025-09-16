J&K authorities block 300 social accounts, allege Pakistan exploiting MLA Doda protests

The authorities, including the IT Cells of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, have blocked over 300 social media accounts across various districts in the past three days. This action follows intelligence reports suggesting that Pakistan was exploiting protests triggered by the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik in Doda to destabilise the region.

Several individuals, both within India and in Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to the propaganda. However, the IT teams of the Jammu and Kashmir government in various districts worked diligently and identified many of these handlers and directed the relevant police stations to register First Information Reports (FIRs) against them.

According to sources in Jammu and Kashmir Police, Pakistani accounts have been inciting residents, particularly in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts, using various propaganda materials to urge them to protest the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik.

''We have observed that a lot of verified and unverified accounts are posting old videos as well as content that is very inciting. The district administration has already issued an order and advisory for all the digital platforms and social media handlers that such inciting content should not be shared. The content that can lead to violence or disturb the communal harmony of the region, cases will be registered against them. I would request the youth that there is a conspiracy behind this, and they should not fall in this trap. There are anti national elements who want to disturb the peace, the youth should not become part of it or to get exploited by it '' said Sandeep Mehta, SSP Doda, JK Police.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have urged the youth of the region to resist the influence of anti-national elements. Government sources confirm that compelling evidence has been provided to social media platforms to block these accounts, as their propaganda was not only deceptive but also intended to fuel tensions and instigate rebellion against the administration.