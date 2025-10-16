In what can be dubbed as a disturbing incident, an Austrian brain surgeon has been arrested for allowing her daughter to drill a hole into a patient's skull post surgery. The incident highlights the careless by the doctor on the alleged charge given that the daughter is 12-year-old. The surgeon in question, however, denies these allegations. The probe was launched into the matter after several people anonymously reported the alleged act by the doctor and the judge in the case has taken the note of the negligence very seriously.

Surgeon allows 12-year-old to drill hole in skull

The incident happened last year in January 2024 at the Graz Regional Hospital in Graz, Austria, according to a Kurier report. A 33-year-old farm worker was admitted to the hospital after suffering a serious brain injury in an accident. There was a doctor, a senior physician and a neurosurgeon still in training present in the operation theatre. According to the indictment, once the operation was nearly completion, the doctor allowed her 12-year-old, who she had brought in the operating room, to drill a hole in the patient's skull for further probe. According to reports, she later boasted about her daughter to the nurses as well.

What is the accused doctor saying?

The doctor in question denies allowing her daughter to drill the hole. As reported by NZ Herald, the doctor told the court that her “biggest mistake was letting her go to the operating table”. Prosecutor in the case, Julia Steiner, however, taken a hard stance on the matter.