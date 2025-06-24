/Amid Middle East tension, many flights from India affected. Check details

As tensions in the Middle East escalates over attack by Iran on US base in Qatar and with the closure of airspace of many countries in the region, Air India Express diverted Doha bound flight from Kochi to Muscat and returned the flight bound from Kannur.

Regretting the inconvenience, the Air India Express in a statement said, “As a result of the ongoing situation in the Middle East and suspension of Qatar airspace, Air India Express has diverted our Doha bound flight from Kochi to Muscat and returned our flight bound from Kannur. We have no other flights bound for Qatar. Air India Express has no aircraft on the ground in Qatar. We are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of our guests and crew, with inputs from the relevant authorities."

IndiGo also said there could be delays or diversions due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

"In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East, some of our flights may experience delays or diversions. These adjustments are being made to ensure operations remain within safe and compliant airspace," said the airline in a post on X.

"We recommend checking your flight status regularly. If your flight is impacted, alternate options can be easily explored through our website. We continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with the relevant authorities. We appreciate your patience and understanding," the company added.

Pakistan International Airlines too suspended its operation for Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain and Dubai due to the escalating tensions in the Gulf region.

Iran attacks US air Base in Qatar



Iran’s state TV confirmed the launch of Operation Glad Tidings of Victory 'Bashar al Fateh', targeting US forces stationed at the base.

Al Udeid Air Base, located near Doha, is the largest US military installation in the Middle East and home to US Central Command’s forward headquarters. It hosts around 10,000 US troops and also includes UK military personnel on rotation.