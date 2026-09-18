/Air India Express suspends 8 crew, including 4 pilots, over delayed breathalyser test

Eight crew members including four pilots of Air India Express have been suspended after they failed to undergo a compulsory post-flight breathalyser test within the given 2-hours time. On August 2, the crew members of the Dubai-Amritsar Air India Express flight were supposed to undergo the mandatory post-flight declaration within two hours of landing at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar.



However, despite of covering the test within 2-hours, they submitted the declaration in 2 hours and 35 minutes, taking extra 35 minutes. In response, the airline reported the violation to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and suspended all eight members from duty. The development folded amid the ongoing controversy related the pilot of Air India Express' sister company, Air India, found positive for a psychoactive substance after his Phuket-Delhi flight last month.

Air India controversay

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After the Air India incident, the pilot found smoked marijuana, commonly popular as 'weed', following the test. The incident occurred on August 4, after the aircraft, AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers along with eight crew members, had suddenly lost nearly 300 feet of altitude while flying over Odisha. During the incident, at least 20 passengers and four crew members had suffered injuries.



"As you know, Air India already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India's DGCA, which are similar to those practiced in other major aviation jurisdictions including Europe and the United States. We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further. Accordingly, we have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations," the airline's formal letter sent to its employees read.



The training will run alongside sessions at the Gurugram Academy, as well as post-flight briefings held at Air India's flight briefing centres and offices. The airline noted that this initiative goes beyond what regulations require, reflecting its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and professionalism, while offering reassurance to passengers, stakeholders and the wider community.



"For decades, Air India has been the flagbearer of Indian aviation. Over this time, the professionalism, skill and commitment to safety of our pilots, together with other staff, has earned the trust of millions of passengers and the wider community. This trust is our most important asset, and it is vital that we do all possible to protect and sustain it. Many of you have recently reached out to share the same sentiment," the airline added.