/Ahmedabad-Diu IndiGo flight aborts takeoff after engine catches fire

An Indigo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu had to abort its takeoff when one of the engines of the aircraft caught fire. The incident was reported during the takeoff roll and the flight was immediately evacuated. The aircraft had started its takeoff roll when the pilot sent “Mayday” call to the air traffic control. An IndiGo spokesperson said the pilots informed the authorities after discovering the technical snag. The flight carrying 60 passengers and crew members was supposed to depart around 11:15 am from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The pilot sent a “Mayday" call to air traffic control after plane started moving down the runway.

According to the standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to the bay. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations.

An airport official told news agency PTI the IndiGo flight was cancelled due to some technical issues.

“A technical snag indication was noticed just before take-off on IndiGo flight 6E 7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on 23 July 2025. Following the standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to the bay. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

The incident happened in the flight ATR76, which was scheduled to depart from the Ahmedabad airport at 11 am.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimize it by offering them refreshments, accommodation in the next available flight or full refund against cancellation, as per their preference,” the statement added.

This is the third incident involving an IndiGo aircraft in the last few days. On July 21, an IndiGo flight from Goa with 140 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore due to a landing gear issue.