218kg Heroin worth INR 15.26 billion seized from fishing boats off India's West Coast

A joint operation between India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has led to the seizure of 218 packets of high-grade heroin, from two fishing boats. In what is being called an intelligence-driven operation, ICG ship 'Sujeet' along with its crew and DRI officials maintained a strict vigil over India's Exclusive Economic Zone, since 7th May. It was on 18th May that they intercepted Indian fishing boats 'Prince' and 'Little Jesus' carrying the contraband, off Lakshadweep islands in India's Western coast.

According to authorities, they launched 'Operation Khojbeen' based on specific intelligence that two Indian boats would be sailing from the coast of Tamil Nadu and would receive narcotics in huge quantity somewhere in the Arabian sea, during the second or third week of May.

On being questioned, the boats' crew confessed to have received heroin in huge quantities while at the high seas and having concealed it in their boats.

After being taken to Coast guard Headquarters, Kochi, searching of the boats revealed 218 packets of heroin, each of which contained carried 1kg of the drug each. The seized contraband is estimated to have a value Rs1526 crores (INR 15.26 billion), in the international market. It was added that seizure proceedings under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985 are being undertaken by the DRI. As part of investigations, further searches are also underway at multiple locations, they added.

According to the agency, this is the fourth major drug bust by DRI in the past one month. Earlier, DRI recovered 205.6 kg heroin from a commercial import consignment of gypsum powder at the Kandla port on 20th April, 396 kg of yarn (laced with heroin) at Pipavav port on 29th April, and 62kg heroin at Air Cargo Complex, IGI New Delhi on 10th May, which are collectively valued at approximately Rs. 2,500 crores (INR 25 billion) in international illicit market.

