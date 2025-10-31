/17 Bangladeshi women living illegally in Ahmedabad detained

On Thursday (Oct 30), 17 women from Bangladesh were detained by the police. The authorities said they were living illegally in different parts of the western state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad's Sola area. Furthermore, a senior police official said they were hiding their real identity. The women detained claimed they worked as house help and labourers to earn a living. News agency PTI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 'B' Division, HM Kansagara, saying these women claimed they used to earn their livelihood by working as maids or labourers, the possibility that they were involved in a flesh trade racket can not be ruled out.

A preliminary probe revealed these Bangladesh nationals had crossed the border with the help of agents and started living in rented houses in different localities which fall under the Sola police station area, he informed.

"Based on a specific tip-off, the Sola police raided four to five premises and detained 17 Bangladeshi women living illegally in rented houses. We found documents and identity cards which established their citizenship. These women were in the age-group of 21 to 49 and belonged to different parts of Bangladesh," Kansagara said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While some women arrived in Ahmedabad from the neighbouring country two weeks ago, the others had been living in the city, the commercial hub of Gujarat, for the last four years, stated the ACP. After detention, all the women were sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre in the city for further investigation by police and other agencies, Kansagara added.

"These women claimed they used to work as maids or labourers. But, we can not rule out the possibility of their involvement in prostitution. Police will also investigate if they were involved in any other illegal activity during their stay," he said.

The ACP asserted these women will face legal action if found involved in any anti-national activity, but if cleared of any wrongdoing, they will be deported to their native country. "These women used to stay in touch with each other or their family members through a social media app. Five house owners, who had given their homes on rent to these women without informing the local police station, were also booked for disobeying tenant verification order of police," said the officer.

On Thursday (Oct 30), 17 women from Bangladesh were detained by the police. The authorities said they were living illegally in different parts of the western state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad's Sola area. Furthermore, a senior police official said they were hiding their real identity. The women detained claimed they worked as house help and labourers to earn a living. News agency PTI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 'B' Division, HM Kansagara, saying these women claimed they used to earn their livelihood by working as maids or labourers, the possibility that they were involved in a flesh trade racket can not be ruled out.

A preliminary probe revealed these Bangladesh nationals had crossed the border with the help of agents and started living in rented houses in different localities which fall under the Sola police station area, he informed.

"Based on a specific tip-off, the Sola police raided four to five premises and detained 17 Bangladeshi women living illegally in rented houses. We found documents and identity cards which established their citizenship. These women were in the age-group of 21 to 49 and belonged to different parts of Bangladesh," Kansagara said.

While some women arrived in Ahmedabad from the neighbouring country two weeks ago, the others had been living in the city, the commercial hub of Gujarat, for the last four years, stated the ACP. After detention, all the women were sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre in the city for further investigation by police and other agencies, Kansagara added.

"These women claimed they used to work as maids or labourers. But, we can not rule out the possibility of their involvement in prostitution. Police will also investigate if they were involved in any other illegal activity during their stay," he said.

The ACP asserted these women will face legal action if found involved in any anti-national activity, but if cleared of any wrongdoing, they will be deported to their native country. "These women used to stay in touch with each other or their family members through a social media app. Five house owners, who had given their homes on rent to these women without informing the local police station, were also booked for disobeying tenant verification order of police," said the officer.