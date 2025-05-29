'240 million proud Muslims live in India': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi exposes Pakistan's false propaganda in Saudi Arabia

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who is in Saudi Arabia, as part of an multi-party parliamentary delegation for India's outreach against terrorism, strongly refuted Pakistan's claims of representing all Muslims. He said that India is home to over 240 million proud Muslims, stressing the country's rich Islamic heritage and esteemed scholars.

"It is most unfortunate that Pakistan gives out a wrong message to the Arab world and the Muslim world that we are a Muslim country and India is not. There are 240 million proud Indian Muslims living in India. Our Islamic scholars are much better than any scholar in the world. They can speak the best of the Arabic language... This is Pakistan's false propaganda that India is hurting them because they are a Muslim country. If Pakistan stops these takfiri terrorist groups, there will be stability in South Asia, there will be progress in South Asia...," said Owaisi.

Also Read: Rajasthan government employee arrested over suspicion of spying for Pakistan

Owaisi also demanded that Pakistan be brough back to the FATF gray list. He said, “That is where we will be able to control this terror financing of all these terrorist organisations.”

The AIMIM leader further strongly criticised Pakistani military propaganda, pointing to the events of May 9 during Operation Sindoor.

"What happened on (May) 9th? Their nine airbases were targeted. If India had wanted, we could have completely damaged those airbases. But we wanted to show them a mirror and say, 'we are warning you, don't do it, don't force us to go on that path'... nine terrorist organisation headquarters were targeted. Another shocking thing was that the person who led the namaz for the terrorists killed is a designated US terrorist."



Owaisi further went on to unmask Pakistan by showing an image of Pakistan’s Field Marshal sitting next to a US-designated terrorist, "When this person (Asim Munir) was made a Field Marshal in Pakistan, a US-designated terrorist called Mohammad Ehsan was sitting right beside the Field Marshal. There are photographs of him shaking hands with this field marshal," he said.