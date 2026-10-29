/Putin's deadly revenge after attack on Moscow, 14 killed in attack on Ukraine train station | Gravitas

Despite a ceasefire coming into effect, in the city of Oleshky since Tuesday, the fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated in other regions. In a horrific tragedy, at least 14 people were killed in a drone strike on a railway station in Dnipro.

On its part, Russia accused Ukraine of firing over 600 drones at Moscow overnight.

A Russian drone strike hit a platform, where two trains were standing. This also resulted in injuries to 14 people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the attack as 'horrific' and insisted that sanctions against Moscow must not be eased as long as this war continues.

The attack also drew international condemnation.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his distress and accused Russia of choosing a pathway of 'escalation' instead of accepting peace proposals.

Ukrainian authorities also accused Russia of launching a strike on the City Centre of Chernihiv.

While two 15-year-old girls were killed, two dozen others were also wounded.

The city of Kremenchuk also came under attack, as a drone slammed into a multi-storey building, killing three people.

On the other hand, Russia claimed to have intercepted over twelve hundred Ukrainian drones across the country.

This includes 613 drones launched towards Moscow.

A third of them were reportedly destroyed on their approach to the Russian capital.

This was one of the most massive aerial drone barrage on Russia.

Now, this comes at a time when Moscow is hosting over 22 foreign leaders at the Russia-Africa Summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described African countries as 'natural allies'.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner met a representative from Russia in Belarus.

This meeting was part of the relief mission aimed at providing aid and evacuation of civilians.

Locals have faced food, water and medicine shortage for months.

While the truce brokered by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is still holding, Putin accused Ukraine of creating a humanitarian catastrophe by laying mines on the way to Oleshky.

Subsequently, Russia also released footage of its officials demining ground near Oleshky, which is under Russian occupation.

At a time when Ukraine has been up in arms over restrictions on Starlink and Starshield, Putin showered praise on SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

While discussing Russia's own satellite connectivity project 'Rassvet', Putin called Musk a genius for deploying thousands of satellites into orbit.

He also revealed that Moscow is in close contact with U.S. and Musk regarding this project.

Essentially, Starlink and Starshield help the Ukrainian military by providing high-speed and jam-resistant satellite internet that connects combat units, command posts and unmanned systems in real time.

According to Ukraine, speed restrictions on these services disrupted a number of missions, and affected its ability to intercept Russian drones.

While Zelensky announced last weekend that Starlink and Starshield were fully functional again, Musk accused the Ukrainian military of violating SpaceX's terms.

Now, Ukraine's experience also provides a valuable lesson for countries like India, where Starlink is yet to be approved.

In a war-like situation, reliance on satellite technology controlled by a foreign power can prove to be problematic.