Why is this forest called India's Mini Amazon?

When travellers think of dense, river-bound rainforests, South America usually comes to mind. However, tucked away in the Kendrapada district of Odisha lies Bhitarkanika National Park. This vast wetland is the second-largest mangrove ecosystem in India. Featuring a massive network of winding creeks and dark tidal waters, it offers a raw wildlife experience far removed from standard safari parks. Here is exactly why this dense forest is widely known as India's Mini Amazon.

A complex network of estuarine rivers

The primary reason behind the nickname is the distinct geography of the region. Much like the actual Amazon basin, Bhitarkanika is completely defined by its water systems. The forest sits at the estuarial meeting point of the Brahmani, Baitarani, and Dhamra rivers. These rivers fracture into countless smaller creeks and canals that weave through the thick mangrove foliage. The only way to truly explore the deep interior of this sanctuary is by taking a local wooden boat ride through these winding waterways, giving it a distinct jungle expedition feel.

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The domain of the saltwater crocodile

The Amazon has the caiman, but Bhitarkanika is ruled by the apex saltwater crocodile. According to recent wildlife census data, the park holds the world's largest congregation of these massive reptiles, with over 1,800 recorded individuals. Visitors taking boat safaris frequently spot crocodiles, some measuring over 15 feet, basking on the exposed mudflats. The muddy banks and tidal waters provide the perfect breeding ground for these predators, cementing the park's reputation as a wild and untamed environment.

A unique avian and mangrove ecosystem

The dense canopy above the waterways is just as active as the rivers below. The park contains over 90 different species of mangroves, creating a thick green tunnel over the creeks. This environment supports a massive variety of birdlife, including an incredibly rare concentration of eight different kingfisher species. During the winter months, the Bagagahana heronry becomes a major nesting site for over a lakh migratory birds visiting from Europe and Central Asia, adding immense ecological value to the region.