Wimbledon men’s singles final 2023: Sonam Kapoor watches Djokovic vs Alcaraz match with Anand Ahuja

Celebrities, royalty, and other prominent personalities from different walks of life are gathered today to witness the thrilling match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was also among the many high-profile celebrities who attended the tennis match.

Sonam attended the match with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and both were dressed to the nines on Sunday for the big day.



True fashionista Sonam Kapoor again managed to grab all the attention with her stylish look. For the fun day out, Kapoor wore a dazzling green checkered outfit from Daniel Lee's Resort 24 collection for Burberry. She added more glam to her look with a pair of sunglasses and a handbag.

She tied her hair in a sleek hair bun, and her red lips added more drama to her look.

Sharing the bunch of photos, Sonam wrote, ''On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can't forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward!'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) × Later, Sonam shared a selfie with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

The Delhi 6 actress is currently living in London with her husband Anand and son Vayu. The couple welcomed their first child in August 2022.



On the work front

Sonam was last seen in the thriller Blind. The film, which was directed by Shome Makhija, starred Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey, and Vinay Pathak. The movie marked Sonam's comeback after a hiatus of four years. The movie was released directly on the OTT platform Zee 5.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE