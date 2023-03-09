Who was Chaim Topol—the Fiddler on the Roof actor? Here’s the cause of his death, family details and net worth

Fiddler on the Roof actor Chaim Topol died Thursday as per a statement released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He died at the age of 87. It wasn't just "Fiddler on the Roof" that stood out for Topol. He was recognised with a Golden Globe in 1965 for his performance in the Israeli comedy "Sallah Shabati" as Best Newcomer – Male.

What was the cause of Chaim Topol’s death?

The statements released by Israel’s Prime Minister and President didn’t throw light on the cause of the death of Chaim Topol. However, several media reports showed he was suffering from Alzheimer’s. The actor was diagnosed with the disease several years ago, according to his son Omer, who earlier this week spoke to the Israeli news outlet Ynet.

Chaim Topol’s career and major achievements

Topol, who was born on September 9, 1935, in Tel Aviv, was known professionally by his last name. He received numerous accolades for his performances, including two Golden Globes for best actor in a motion picture comedy or musical for "Fiddler on the Roof" in 1972 and most promising newcomer in 1965 for his work as "Sallah Shabati," the titular part.

He was also nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for his portrayal of Tevye the milkman. In "Flash Gordon" (1980) and "For Your Eyes Only," (1981), he also starred opposite Roger Moore's James Bond as Dr Hans Zarkov and Milos Columbo, respectively.

Netanyahu gave Topol the Israel Prize, which is regarded as the nation's most prestigious and greatest cultural prize, eight years ago.

Chaim Topol's family details

Chaim Topol is survived by his wife Galia Topol. The couple also had three children after they married in 1956. Jacob Topol, a former plasterer, and Rel Topol, a seamstress, are the parents of Topol. There is no other information on his parents, and it is unknown if he has any siblings.

Chaim Topol's net worth

Topol has a reported net worth of $60 million, which he has accumulated through a successful career as an author, illustrator, voice actor, comedian, singer, and actor for stage, screen, and television.

Israeli PM and President release statements

Israeli PM Netanyahu said in a statement, “Sadly, the fiddler on the roof is no longer with us. The strings of the fiddle have fallen silent. The story of Haim Topol’s life has been sealed but I am certain that his contribution to Israeli culture will live on for generations.” “He greatly loved the land of Israel, and the people of Israel loved him in return,” he added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also paid tributes to the deceased Israeli artist through a statement. Isaac Herzog said, “A gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.” “Topol was one of the giants of Israeli culture and he will be greatly missed. Condolences to his dear family and all his loved ones,” he stated.