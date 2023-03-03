Who is Sweetie Pie's Tim Norman? Reality show star & son of Robbie Montgomery who plotted murder of his nephew

Sweetie Pie’s owner and reality show star, James ‘Tim’ Norman has been sentenced to life in prison for plotting murder against his nephew. Norman was handed his sentence on Thursday, Mar 2, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. This came after he was found guilty in September of setting up his 21-year-old nephew Andre’s murder back in 2016. According to the report, he arranged a shooting death for his nephew to collect a life insurance payment.

Tim Norman did not speak on his own behalf at the sentence hearing in the March 2016 killing of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Norman and his nephew starred in the long-running reality TV show on OWN network about their family’s soul food business in the St. Louis area of Missouri state.

According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri, the 43-year-old Norman was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in the 2017 case.

Who is Tim Norman and what is Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s?

Tim Norman is the owner of Sweetie Pies’ and also a reality TV show star. He and his family starred in an American reality show, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s. The show starred the family of former Ikette Robbie Montgomery and focuses on the running of their collection of soul food restaurants, Sweetie Pie’s. The series premiered on October 15, 2011, and ended on June 9, 2018, on the OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Robbie Montgomery began her career as an Ikette, but due to her lung failure, he gave up singing and took her mother’s soul food recipes to create Sweetie Pie’s at St. Louis. The soul food restaurant was run by Miss Robbie and her family, with her son, Tim as the business partner. The show explores the struggle of managing a family business and creating a legacy to pass on to future generations.

Why Tim Norman planned a murder against his nephew?

According to legal documents, Norman conspires murder against his nephew, Andre for obtaining cash from his life insurance policy worth $ 450k. He worked this out with a woman named, Terica Ellis to pull off the killing. Ellis was also charged with conspiracy to murder-for-hire and has pleaded guilty getting sentenced in January to 3 years behind bars.

Norman’s attorneys submitted several letters from family and friends asking for leniency, including from Norman’s mother and founder of the Sweetie Pie’s restaurants, Robbie Montgomery.

“I don’t know whether Tim did what he was accused and convicted of,” wrote Robbie Montgomery, who is also the victim’s grandmother. “He is still the baby that I bore, and I love him as every mother involved loves their child.”

Several of Andre Montgomery’s family members, including his mother, Michell Griggs, asked that Norman be sentenced to life, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. U.S. District Judge John A. Ross gave him two life sentences, calling it “a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew.”

Andre was killed by Travell Anthony Hill, who was hired by Norman. Hill admitted that he shot Andre in exchange for $5000. Hill was also sentenced to 34 years in prison in October. A fourth person was also involved in the case, who was an insurance agent, Waeil “Wally” Rebhi Yaghman. He was sentenced to three years in prison for helping Norman fraudulently apply for several insurance policies and file a claim on Andre’s life insurance policy.

(With inputs from agencies)

