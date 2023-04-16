Who is Nandini Gupta? Miss India 2023 names Ratan Tata as her biggest inspiration; all you need to know

19-year-old Nandini Gupta was crowned Miss India 2023 at the Indoor Stadium in Imphal on Saturday. Gupta hails from Kota, Rajasthan. The first runner-up of the contest was Delhi’s Shreya Poonja, and the second runner-up was Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela. In this article, we will delve into Nandini Gupta's life, her inspirations, and her passion for promoting Indian handloom on a global level.

Nandini Gupta’s early life and education

Nandini Gupta studied at St. Paul's Senior Secondary School in Kota before securing a business management seat at Lala Lajpat Rai College. Gupta was always interested in hospitality and event management, and as a child, she would often host different types of events and extracurricular activities. She has since pursued her passion for event management.

Who has inspired Nandini Gupta in her life?

According to Nandini Gupta, she is a strong believer in giving back to society, and her biggest inspirations are Priyanka Chopra and Ratan Tata. Gupta admires Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World 2000, for her ability to give back to society while excelling in her acting career.

Chopra has been actively involved in philanthropy, supporting causes like education, health, and the environment. Gupta also looks up to Ratan Tata, the Indian industrialist and philanthropist, who has donated a significant portion of his wealth to charitable causes.

Gupta’s passion for promoting Indian handloom

Gupta's passion for promoting Indian handloom has led her to support the social cause "Kota Doriya." Kota Doriya is a unique fabric from Kota, Rajasthan, and is known for its lightweight and airy texture. The fabric is made by traditional weavers in Kota, and Gupta hopes to give them a platform to showcase their skills and build their legacies. She also aims to promote Indian handloom on a national and global level, highlighting the beauty and craftsmanship of Indian textiles.

Nandini Gupta to represent India at the Miss World pageant in the UAE