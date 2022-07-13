Who is Jennifer Pamplona, who wanted to look like Kim Kardashian? Why is she willing to be herself now?

Plastic surgeries are very common nowadays and many people around the world undergo them, to change their facial features or their body. But, Jennifer Pamplona has made the level even higher. The Versace model wanted to look like the famous American model, businesswoman, and fashion star Kim Kardashian and had spent a huge amount of money on her plastic surgeries. But now, she again has to spend a handsome amount to look like herself. Though doctors have revealed that it is not possible to completely de-transition oneself and look like what one did earlier, results can be near, varying from person to person and the number of plastic surgeries they have gone through.

Who is Jennifer Pamplona?

Jennifer Pamplona is a Brazilian model, who was born in São Paulo on August 28, 1992. She has worked with big brands like Versace. She has also worked in a documentary named, "Addiction", which focuses on the downside of cosmetic procedures. She gained immense popularity after she went under the wife to look like Kim Kardashian. She also came into the limelight when she dated Celso Santebañes, who spent thousands on surgeries to look like a classic doll, but eventually died at 20 because of cancer, caused due to an infection from fillers in his leg. The Versace model started having plastic surgeries from the age of 27.

Why did she want to look like Kim Kardashian?

A few years back, when Kim Kardashian was just gaining popularity, Jennifer Pamplona, who was 17 at that time, also developed a desire to become one of the A-list stars and gain popularity. She developed an addiction to undergo surgeries to have the exact looks and body as Kim has. She underwent many surgeries to look like Kim, who she looked up to as her inspiration and she wanted to become like her.

How much money has she spent to look like Kim Kardashian?

The Brazilian model, Jennifer Pamplona has reportedly spent nearly $600K for surgeries to look like Kim Kardashian. She has undergone 40 cosmetic operations over 12 years to look like Kim. There were eight operations and three rhinoplasties on her bottom. She also got butt implants and fat injections to get a figure like Kim. And now, she spent $120K to return to looking like herself. She said that she found a physician in Istanbul, who claimed that he would help her to return to her earlier appearance. She said that "I had a neck and face lift, cat eye surgery, a lip lift, buccal fat removal, and a nose job all at once. I went into the operation room as one person, and I came out as another".

Why is she willing to be herself now?

After spending a huge amount of money to look like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Pamplona has again spent more money to look like herself. She told caters, "People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying. Even after I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman, I was only being recognised because I looked like a Kardashian". She admitted that she eventually got addicted to plastic surgeries and said, "I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket". "I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money. I just lost control of everything and went through a lot of hard times", she added.

What is plastic surgery?

Plastic surgery is a surgical process, which involves reconstructing a person's facial or body tissues for an enhanced and improved appearance. It was earlier usually done when a person suffered an injury or had birth disorders. But now, plastic surgeries have become very common worldwide, especially in the entertainment industry, with people getting them done to look more beautiful or have a perfect body. Lip fillers and implants have become very common. But with the enhanced appearances, plastic surgeries also have many health risks included with them.

Soon after realising her addiction to going under the knife, and de-transitioning herself, Jennifer Pamplona, is willing to start an organisation, named, JP Mental Health Foundation, in Brazil that will help people with body dysmorphia and create awareness about the same. Her story teaches us that nothing is good in excess.