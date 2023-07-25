Who is Irina Shayk? Russian model allegedly dating Tom Brady; Know her career, net worth & dating history

Irina Shayk, a famous Russian model, has allegedly started dating Tom Brady, the former American football star. The two spent the weekend together at Brady's Los Angeles home, sparking dating rumours. The paparazzi photographed Tom Brady, 45, getting flirty with Irina Shayk, 37.

The retired football quarterback picked up the Russian supermodel on Friday, July 21, from the Hotel Bel-Air, and then, the two drove to his Los Angeles home, Page Six reported. Brady dropped off Shayk at the hotel the next morning. Reports say she was wearing the same clothes that she had on Friday. Moreover, the paparazzi also spotted the rumoured couple getting touchy while they stopped at a red light.

Brady picked up Shayk again on Saturday afternoon, and the two enjoyed a romantic weekend together, reported PEOPLE. Some sources also said the retired NFL player invited the supermodel and flew to Los Angeles to meet him.

Here's everything you need to know about Irina Shayk, her career as a supermodel, her net worth and her interesting dating history.

Irina Shayk's Career

Irina Shayk received global recognition when she appeared as the first Russian model on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2011. She won the Glamous Spain Swards for Best International Model of 2010. Her debut movie was Hercules in 2014.

Irina Shayk's Net Worth

According to superstarsbio.com, Irina Shayk's net worth is approximately $20 million.

Irina Shayk's Dating History

While Irina Shayk has dated many A-list celebrities, her most famous relationships have been with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper.

The Russian supermodel dated Valerio Morabito during the early stages of her career. However, Shayk's growing popularity caused a strain in their relationship, and the couple eventually broke up. Then, she was in a relationship with Rob Bourdon, Linkin Park drummer, for two years. According to some sources, she also briefly dated Arthur Sales in 2009.

Irin met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010 on the set of an Armani Exchange ad. However, they kept the relationship private for a long time and called it off in 2015.

Shayk has a six-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper. Cooper and Shayk started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter in 2017. However, the couple broke up in 2019.

Irina has stayed single for quite some time now. Recently, she spent a romantic weekend at Tom Brady's Los Angeles house. Fans witnessed the rumoured couple doing some PDA in Brady's Rolls-Royce, reported DailyMail.

Tom Brady divorced Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

(With inputs from agencies)