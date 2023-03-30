Who is Evan Winiker? Meet Lana Del Ray's fiance, a musician and music manager

Congratulations are in order for Lana Del Rey as she got engaged to Range Media Partners’ Evan Winiker.

According to Billboard reports, the couple got engaged after dating for a few months. The couple kept their romance private barring a few public appearances together. They were spotted together on a September outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival. They were most recently seen at a famous restaurant named Pappy and Harriet’s in California earlier this month.

Lana Del Ray was previously seeing fellow musician Jack Donoghue.

Who is Lana Del Ray’s fiance?

Evan Winiker is a managing partner at Range Media. He works with clients including MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Walk Off the Earth.

Apart from this, he is also a musician himself. He has previously made music with the band named Steel Train, who toured with Tegan and Sara, Ben Folds, The Fray, Silversun Pickups, and more.

Lana Del Ray’s music

It’s been a good year for the singer in the context of her music. Her ninth studio album leads the midweek UK chart. If it continues at this pace, Ocean Blvd will mark the singer’s sixth UK chart crown in just over a decade.