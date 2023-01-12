Where is Kai Lawrence? What you should know before watching The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker on Netflix

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, a new film on Netflix, is based on a real-life criminal incident. In February 2013, a homeless guy named Kai Lawrence attacked a woman's assailant with a hatchet and smashed his head with it, saving the woman's life. Soon after the incident, Kai was interviewed by a local TV crew, and the interview quickly went viral, turning him into a superstar. Kai was, however, detained for a murder later that year. What is the murder's mystery? What has become of Kai Lawrence? To learn everything about the 2013 incident, the murder later that year and more keep reading.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, the 2013 incident

Caleb Lawrence McGillvary is Kai Larence's real name. Kai hitched a ride with Jett Simmons McBride in February 2013. Kai jumped out of the car to assist the person after the driver McBride struck a pedestrian by the side of the road during the journey. McBride reportedly got out of the car and attempted to assault the woman who had come over to assist Kai and the pedestrian. Kai then strikes McBridge in the head with a hatchet that he took out of his backpack. However, McBridge suvived Kai's hatchet assault and later went on to stand trial for attempted murder in 2014. Kai also appeared in court as a witness in the McBride case, as per a report.

Kai Lawrence became overnight sensation after McBride incident

A follow-up interview of the incident was done by KMPH. Kai quickly rose to fame after the KMPH posted the entire six-and-a-half-minute interview on YouTube. The team of Justin Bieber reached out to him for a song collaboration after learning that a producer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians planned to make a reality programme about him. Check the KMPH interview video here:

Kai Lawrence arrested for murder later that year

Kai Lawrence of the Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker was arrested later that year for the murder of 73-year-old lawyer Joseph Galfy. Galfy was found dead at his home in New Jersey. After some circumstantial evidences related to Kai, he was tracked down at a Philadelphia bus station by police and confessed to the murder of Galfy. Kai claimed that he did it in self-defence as Galfy was sexually assaulting him. However, police said there was no evidence that could prove the crime was committed in self-defence. Before you know about the whereabouts of Kai Lawrence, check out this netflix trailer of the Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker.

Where is Kai Lawrence now?

Kai was detained after his arrest and held behind bars until his 2019 trial. He was given a 57-year jail term after being found guilty of first-degree murder. He filed an appeal in 2021 but was unsuccessful. Kai is still incarcerated at Trenton's New Jersey State Prison.



