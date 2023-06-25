Viral: Rina Sawayama bashes Matty Healy at Glastonbury festival 2023; dedicates STFU song to him
"I’ve had enough!" said Rina Sawayama, as she dedicated her song "STFU" to Taylor Swift's rumoured beau and The 1975 front Matty Healy at Glastonbury stage. Watch the viral video!
Singer Rina Sawayama seemingly took a major dig at Matty Healy while performing at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England on Saturday (June 24). The 32-year-old reportedly dedicated her song "STFU" to The 1975 frontman.
Before going in on the first verse, she said, "I wrote this because I was sick & tired of these micro-aggressions. This goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers & mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters! I've had enough!"
Rina then launched into a power-packed and passionate performance.
Here the singer was seemingly referring to Healy's statements on a February episode of The Adam Friedland Show that has since been removed from Apple and Spotify. The episode had Healy and other hosts making racist jokes about rapper Ice Spice, where they mockingly imitated Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Healy also joked about watching "Ghetto Gaggers" pornography.
Healy has been getting slammed by several celebrities in the past for the same, especially amid his rumoured romance with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.
omfg i love her pic.twitter.com/DxR1O8rAle— hev ✮ (@HURRICANESRINA) June 24, 2023
Back in an April concert in Auckland, New Zealand, Healy apologised for laughing at and engaging with the hosts' remarks on the podcast.
"I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you," he said at the time. "Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d—. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry. I don’t want it to be misconstrued as mean."
Sawayama is signed to Dirty Hit, a record label that also releases The 1975's music, and is run by the band’s manager Jamie Oborne. Healy was a director of the company between December 2018 and April 2023. In April, Healy reportedly stepped down from that role.
