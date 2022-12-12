Veteran singer Tina Turner mourns the death of her 'beloved son' Ronnie

Legendary singer Tina Turner shared a monochrome image on social media along with an emotional note after the sudden and shocking passing of her 62-year-old son Ronnie Turner. According to reports, Ronnie breathed his last on Thursday.

Paramedics found him struggling to breathe at a home in the San Fernando Valley. Rescue workers attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” the singer wrote.

Her fans and friends from the entertainment industry condoled the twelve-time Grammy award winner in the comment section.

Broadway singer Adrienne Warren comented, "I love you so much. I just want to give you the biggest hug. I’m so sorry."

Comedian Loni Love wrote, "So sorry Ms T." Musician Questlove and actress Nia Long also offered their condolences.

Ronnie’s wife, Alfida Turner, took to social media on Friday to express grief. Sharing a series of pictures, Alfida wrote, “My god Ronnie turner a true angel huge soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby your mummy your nurse I did the best to the end this time I was not able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad I am very mad (sic)"

“This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike turner and aline rest in paradise! So unfair,” she added.

Ronnie, who was born on October 27, 1960, was a cancer survivor. He made an appearance in the 1993 film ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’.

Tina’s oldest son, Craig, died by suicide in 2018 at 59. The singer has two adopted sons, Michael and Ike Jr., with her late husband Ike.

