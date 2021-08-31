'Tughlaq Durbar' trailer: Check out Vijay Sethupathi’s funny political drama

Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Tughlaq Durbar’ released its trailer and it promises to give watchers one funny ride. The film will be released directly on OTT courtesy the pandemic. The film was supposed to hit the theatres in May 2020 but makers had to opt for OTT because of the spike in positive cases in the country.

The film will now land on Netflix.

‘Tughlaq Durbar’ is a political comedy drama. The trailer has some quirky and funny conversations that set the mood of the film.

It features Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna as the female leads.

Tughlaq Durbar is directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. Govind Vasantha has composed the music of this movie. It will release on September 11.