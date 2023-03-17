The Penguin: Theo Rossi joins HBO Max’s Batman series

We have an update for all those wanting details on the HBO Max original series, The Penguin. Theo Rossi has been roped in for a key role opposite Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti. The show is backed by Warner Bros Television and Dc Studios.

Divided into eight episodes, the drama will continue the Batman crime saga Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures’ The Batman. The lead character is played by Colin Farrell. Cristin Milioti plays female lead Sofia Falcone. The series also stars Rhenzy Feliz.

Makers have kept details of Theo Rossi’s character under wraps.

The series is executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell. Lauren LeFranc has written the show and also serves as showrunner. Craig Zobel will direct the first three episodes.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

