New Delhi

The 29th edition of the European Union Film Festival is set to bring the best of European cinema to Hyderabad with 24 award-winning films in 29 languages this year.

Advertisment

The stellar lineup includes acclaimed titles such as La Chimera, Baan, Jim's Story, Animal, An Irish Goodbye, Afire, Restore Point, and many more.

The Hyderabad edition comes after a remarkable success in New Delhi and the ongoing screenings in Kolkata. This annual celebration of European cinema is a vibrant tribute to the Indo-European partnership, highlighting a shared love for art and culture. The festival promises a captivating cinematic journey through 26 award-winning films in 31 languages, offering a window into European society, culture, and people.

It is organised by the delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with the embassies of EU Member States and Hyderabad Film Club.

Advertisment

European Union Film Festival in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad edition will take place from December 6 to December 15 at Prasad Labs Preview Theatre.

The film festival will open with the acclaimed French comedy-drama Jim's Story (Le Roman de Jim). Written and directed by the talented Jean-Marie Larrieu and Arnaud Larrieu, this cinematic gem made a splash at the 77th Cannes Film Festival with its world premiere and is sure to captivate audiences in Hyderabad, a city with a passion for cinema. Adapted from Pierric Bailly's novel of the same name, Jim's Story is a poignant exploration of human relationships, fatherhood, and life's complexities.

Advertisment

The festival will feature films from Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine.

Inviting everyone to embark on a cinematic journey through Europe. Hervé Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, remarked, "Hyderabad, we’re back. We're thrilled to return to the city that lives and breathes cinema, with its vibrant film industry. The festival will showcase top selection of award-winning European films from renowned international festivals, offering a unique #WindowtoEurope through the cinematic lens. Europe and India are bound by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling, and the EU Film Festival is a vibrant celebration of this unity. I invite you to EUFF 2024; feel free to walk into any screening, sit in the cinema dark room and embark on a luminous cultural journey of entertainment and reflection with a European touch.”

Also read: Laapataa Ladies Oscar campaign: Roma director Alfonso Cuaron to host screening of the film