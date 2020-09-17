Taylor Swift performs 'Betty' at ACM Awards, marks first country show performance in 7 years

Taylor Swift on Wednesday returned to the performing stage of a country awards show after seven years with her appearance on the Academy of Country Music Awards where she performed 'Betty'.



Swift also uploaded a video of her performance on YouTube shortly after the show had its tape-delayed airing on the west coast, reported news agency.

Through the performance, the `Red` singer returned to her roots as she is seen performing solo on a stool with an acoustic guitar, which was accompanied by a harmonica player.`Betty` is Taylor Swift`s latest track from her album 'Folklore', which vibes with Swift's early country hits, like 'Love Story'.

According to news agency, the `Bad Blood` singer was the last woman musician to win the ACMs` entertainer of the year award, in 2011 and 2012. The drought was broken by Carrie Underwood during Wednesday`s award function as she ended up in a tie with Thomas Rhett for entertainer of the year.