Sonali Kulkarni apologises for calling Indian women 'lazy': 'If unknowingly, I may have caused pain'

Actress Sonali Kulkarni faced major backlash for her lazy women remark. Days after she got brutally trolled for her comments on modern Indian women, Sonali has finally issued an apology.



On Sunday, the Dil Chahta Hai actress shared a long note on her Instagram account in which she apologised to all the Indian women for "unknowingly" hurting their sentiments.



Her note reads: “Dear all, I’m overwhelmed with the feedback I’m receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman. I’m grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticise. Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts.”



She continued, "In my capacity I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be.”

Concluded the letter, Sonali wrote that she's apologising rom the bottom of her heart, “Having said that, if unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident.”



Check her post here: