Shaakuntalam Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Samantha's film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back on the big screen with her most-awaited movie, Shaakuntalam. The film, which is based on the poem Abhijnana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, also stars Dev Mohan, who plays King Dushyant.

The pan-Indian mythological romantic drama is directed by acclaimed director Gunasekhar. Based on the famous Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, Samantha is playing the role of Shaakuntala, the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Emperor Bharata, after whom India is named.

The film has been written and directed by Gunasekhar, and it also stars Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. The movie also marks the film debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter, Allu Arha. She will play the role of Prince Bharata.

After the film was released, reviews started pouring in as eager cine-goers watched "First Day, First Show." So far, the film has raked in mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. Many have praised the mesmerising beauty of Samantha and her acting as well, while others slammed the VFX and plot of the film.

Trade analyst and film critic Ramesh Bala praised the film, hailing Samantha's performance. "The entire cast of #Shaakuntalam truly brings to life the world of the mythological story and especially the lead, #SamanthaRuthPrabhu- what performance! She has also dubbed in Hindi herself for the first time with this one, and it is sure to strengthen her connect and hold in the Hindi markets as well! Well done.''

Another Twitter user wrote: A larger-than-life experience of a grand epic tale."

Check out all the Twitter reactions below:

